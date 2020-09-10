Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 871.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.11% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $12,006,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,513,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after purchasing an additional 492,820 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $10,305,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 524,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 259,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.35. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

