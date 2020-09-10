Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 115.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,628.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.29.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $154.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $171.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

