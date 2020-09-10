Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 300.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,989 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,543 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.10% of Covanta worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Covanta by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Covanta by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Covanta by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,472 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Covanta by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Covanta by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 183,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 70,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.