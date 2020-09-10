La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,051 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LZB. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 205.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 34,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 74.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 87,306 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 17.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LZB shares. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

