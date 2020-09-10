Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after purchasing an additional 446,475 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.90.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $4,595,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,901. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $106.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $113.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

