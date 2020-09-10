Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 553 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 53.8% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 28,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.6% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 62.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 17,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 244,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.

Bank of America stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.