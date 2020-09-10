Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

