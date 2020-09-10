Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 104.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 684.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 18,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 62,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1,324.9% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,583 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter worth $527,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

NYSE PKG opened at $104.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.20. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.