Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Inter Parfums at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Inter Parfums by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

