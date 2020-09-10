Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 98,581 Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,581 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Osisko gold royalties worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 113.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 17.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 120.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 386,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

