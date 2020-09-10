106,563 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 106,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $77,422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $25,670,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $8,203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $6,528,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $5,633,000.

Shares of FSKR stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

FSKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital Corp. II from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

