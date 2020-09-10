106,563 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 106,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $77,422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $25,670,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $8,203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $6,528,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $5,633,000.

Shares of FSKR stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

FSKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital Corp. II from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

