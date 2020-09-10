Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.10% of Avanos Medical worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71. Avanos Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $48.07.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

