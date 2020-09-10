Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.13% of GMS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in GMS by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in GMS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in GMS by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. GMS Inc has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura upped their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

