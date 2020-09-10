215,592 Shares in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 215,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.13% of Cerus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,143,000 after acquiring an additional 928,413 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,726,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,797,000 after acquiring an additional 161,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cerus by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 48,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 24.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 457,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Cerus by 54.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,718,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 604,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerus stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.15. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $959.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 100,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 130,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,494 shares of company stock worth $4,017,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

CERS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cerus in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

