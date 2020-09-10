Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.52 Million in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 87,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kraton by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 101,156 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in Kraton by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 888,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 286,887 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraton by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 887,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 538,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraton by 1,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after buying an additional 808,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kraton Corp has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $446.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 3.07.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $355.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

