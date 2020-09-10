Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.43 Million in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.13% of Atara Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $156,784.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,784.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,116 shares of company stock worth $253,274. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ATRA opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

