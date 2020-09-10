Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $199.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.64 and its 200 day moving average is $170.12. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.47 and a twelve month high of $207.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

