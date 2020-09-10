Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,904 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of NextCure worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in NextCure by 48.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,137,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,231,000 after purchasing an additional 695,046 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NextCure by 364.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 464,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 364,440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NextCure by 17.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,254,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,488,000 after buying an additional 190,769 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextCure by 111.1% during the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 253,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NextCure during the second quarter worth about $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NXTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NextCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $9.33 on Thursday. NextCure Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 37.68, a current ratio of 37.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). NextCure had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextCure Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

