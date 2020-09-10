Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Holdings Trimmed by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,015 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,564,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,976,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,770,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,507,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $8,351,500.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,470,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $685,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,181 shares of company stock worth $9,892,151 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

