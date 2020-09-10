Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 72,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 223.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 72.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 44.2% in the first quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $911,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.