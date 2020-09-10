Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.10% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at $496,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG opened at $110.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.78. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

