Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.46 Million in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gartner by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,117,000 after buying an additional 116,372 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gartner by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,415,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.11. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $115,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.