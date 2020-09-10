Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Vroom (NYSE:VRM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vroom (NYSE:VRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. Vroom has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13.

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRM. JMP Securities began coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

