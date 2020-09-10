Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WP Carey by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in WP Carey by 283.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in WP Carey by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 14.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $69.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.36. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.70.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.