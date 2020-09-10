Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of LGI Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 21.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 45.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 218.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. LGI Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $123.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 12.35.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $161,747.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,381,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 8,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,004,415.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,581,268.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,625 shares of company stock worth $7,023,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

