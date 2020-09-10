Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Semtech by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,307 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SMTC opened at $56.16 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Semtech’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.31.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

