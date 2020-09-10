Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $868,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,865,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,159,000 after purchasing an additional 452,593 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,752 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,776,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 319,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.