Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $782,000 Position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $65,846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $1,039,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $1,325,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $33,018,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 53.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $33.17 on Thursday. DISH Network Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.74.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

