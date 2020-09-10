Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 228 shares changing hands.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ)

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $868,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $868,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $782,000 Position in DISH Network Corp
Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $782,000 Position in DISH Network Corp
Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Mesabi Trust Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.55
Mesabi Trust Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.55
Crawford & Company Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.70
Crawford & Company Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.70
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report