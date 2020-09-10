Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.55

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.55 and traded as high as $20.34. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 39,807 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $261.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 93.26% and a return on equity of 194.42%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 311,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

