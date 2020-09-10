Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.70

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.70 and traded as high as $7.48. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 16,100 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crawford & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $372.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.17 million. Crawford & Company had a positive return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

About Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.