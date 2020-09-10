Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

WGO opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

