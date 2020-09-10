PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 41.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,201,000 after acquiring an additional 178,228 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 504.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 155,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 130,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 122.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 75,911 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 170.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 115,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $311,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSB opened at $123.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.62. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $192.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.35.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

PSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.