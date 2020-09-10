American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Stamps.com worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stamps.com by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $220.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.52. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total value of $594,830.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,947 shares in the company, valued at $461,224.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.13, for a total transaction of $442,607.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,813 shares in the company, valued at $442,607.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,977 shares of company stock worth $57,014,520. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STMP. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

