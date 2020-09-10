American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Balchem worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Balchem by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 4.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 888,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,297,000 after purchasing an additional 41,890 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 663,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Balchem by 6.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.35 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. Stephens started coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

