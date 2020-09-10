Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $125,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.