California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 50.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 81.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 94,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $20,388,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWE stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

WWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

