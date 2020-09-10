Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $28,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 320.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 143,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 109,051 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

