Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,565.75

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,565.75 and traded as high as $1,574.00. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $1,565.50, with a volume of 1,681,076 shares.

SN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,633 ($21.34) to GBX 1,553 ($20.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,782.25 ($23.29).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,554.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,565.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.26%.

In related news, insider Virginia Bottomley purchased 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,515 ($19.80) per share, for a total transaction of £3,908.70 ($5,107.41).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.