Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,087.31

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,087.31 and traded as high as $1,519.00. Dunelm Group shares last traded at $1,463.00, with a volume of 256,619 shares trading hands.

DNLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered Dunelm Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective (up from GBX 1,100 ($14.37)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,090.56 ($14.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,330.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,087.31.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

