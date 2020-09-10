Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,087.31

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,087.31 and traded as high as $1,519.00. Dunelm Group shares last traded at $1,463.00, with a volume of 256,619 shares trading hands.

DNLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered Dunelm Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective (up from GBX 1,100 ($14.37)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,090.56 ($14.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,330.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,087.31.

Dunelm Group Company Profile (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $868,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $868,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $782,000 Position in DISH Network Corp
Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $782,000 Position in DISH Network Corp
Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Mesabi Trust Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.55
Mesabi Trust Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.55
Crawford & Company Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.70
Crawford & Company Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.70
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report