Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 22,348 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,348 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of WSFS Financial worth $19,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 22,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 101,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

