Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.28

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.28 and traded as high as $289.70. Hammerson shares last traded at $280.60, with a volume of 1,684,111 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 120.08 ($1.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.39.

In other Hammerson news, insider Desmond (Des) de Beer purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £156,000 ($203,841.63).

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

