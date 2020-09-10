Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,845 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of HD Supply worth $28,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,070 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 215.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 44.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 32.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 656,720 shares of company stock worth $23,578,321. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

