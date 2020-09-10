Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.04

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $119.04 and traded as high as $140.50. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $138.00, with a volume of 627,053 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cairn Energy to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 131 ($1.71) in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective (up from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.50 ($2.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $821.25 million and a PE ratio of 8.68.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

