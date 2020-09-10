Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,245.54

Shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,245.54 and traded as high as $1,259.50. Compass Group shares last traded at $1,250.50, with a volume of 3,961,176 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock. Oddo Securities reduced their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 990 ($12.94) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,276.94 ($16.69).

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,164.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,245.54.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

