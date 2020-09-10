WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $617.68

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $617.68 and traded as high as $645.20. WPP shares last traded at $630.00, with a volume of 5,058,188 shares changing hands.

WPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 805 ($10.52) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 863.08 ($11.28).

The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 615.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 617.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.59%.

In other news, insider Keith Weed purchased 3,121 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £19,974.40 ($26,100.09).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

