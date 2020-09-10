Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,119.80

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,119.80 and traded as high as $1,139.00. Travis Perkins shares last traded at $1,087.50, with a volume of 1,133,895 shares traded.

TPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,066 ($13.93) to GBX 1,206 ($15.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,421.18 ($18.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,187.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,119.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.47.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,107 ($14.46) per share, with a total value of £2,800.71 ($3,659.62). Also, insider Coline McConville purchased 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,140 ($14.90) per share, with a total value of £695.40 ($908.66). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 377 shares of company stock worth $427,668.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

