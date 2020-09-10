Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 55,179 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In other news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,066,669.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. United States Cellular Corp has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.55. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

