Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $275.49

Aviva plc (LON:AV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $275.49 and traded as high as $291.00. Aviva shares last traded at $287.90, with a volume of 7,094,830 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 477 ($6.23) price target for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 371.42 ($4.85).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 282.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 275.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £6,081.92 ($7,947.11).

Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

