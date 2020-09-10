Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.78. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 69,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 million and a PE ratio of 19.64.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Flexible Solutions International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

